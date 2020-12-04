PM Imran Khan urges masses to use Pakistan Citizen Portal to improve governance

PM Imran Khan addresses a ceremony on the Pakistan Citizen Portal in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday that the Pakistan Citizen Portal was a step towards empowering the people of the country.



"You saw that 3 million people made use of the Pakistan Citizen Portal," said the premier, praising the initiative.

PM Imran Khan said that the portal was instrumental in pointing out which government departments were providing services to people and highlighted those that were not.

"What did this reveal? It revealed that in Pakistan, the local government system is not functioning at all," he said. "Insha'Allah, we are about to bring a new local government system in the country which will bring about a revolution."

The prime minister said that his local government system will be extended to the lowest level, where villagers will be empowered to solve their municipal issues.

He outlined his plan for cities, saying that they will have their own governments and where elections to elect public representatives will be held.

"People's problems will be solved in their own cities, just like it happens in London and Paris," he said.

The premier said that overseas Pakistanis were the "biggest assets of Pakistan", praising them for using the Pakistan Citizens Portal.

PM Imran Khan turned his attention towards people's complaints of assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners being corrupt. "I would urge our people to use this portal to report their corruption and then it will be our job to seek answers from them," he said, as the audience broke into an applause.

"In the past two years, three million people used this portal. I would want more people to use this. We were operating the portal without funding but now we will further strengthen it," he added.

The prime minister said that the citizen was helpful in providing the government with input on who was performing better in their district and who wasn't. He said that any bureaucrat who was caught involved in corruption will be suspended from service rather than transferred to another post.