Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?

Actor Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he went through "a lot" of wands when filming eight of the Harry Potter movies.

In an interview with YouTube channel First We Feast, the actor dished out the details in the spicy wing-eating segment Hot Ones.

Daniel, who played the main character Harry Potter, said that he enjoyed drumming the magic wand on his legs, causing them to break in a matter of weeks.

He added that the prop master was not too pleased of having to constantly replace the item.

"The wands I broke a lot because I would just like drum on my legs with it all the time," he said.

"So, once every three or four weeks, it would weaken to the point where it just snapped. So, I would say I was very sorry to the prop master, and he would give me a look like, 'Please stop drumming.'"

Answering to a report stating that he broke over 100 pairs of the signature round-framed glasses, Daniel dismissed the news.

"The reports are exaggerated, the glasses one massively so. I definitely didn't break the glasses that often at all I don't think," he said.