Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly fearful of possibly “blindsiding” the royal family with news of their miscarriage and made every move possible to avoid such a catastrophe.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly fearful about potentially ‘blindsiding’ the royal household, with news about their miscarriage, and hoped to avoid this upset at all costs.

This claim has been brought forward by Royally Obsessed podcast hosts, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie. During their discussion they touched upon the duo’s fears surrounding this possibility since they had no intention of taking the Firm “by shock and surprise.”

Ms Bowie was the first to discuss her observation and was thus quoted telling listeners, "I did hear that Meghan and Harry shared the news to the Royal Family before this was published. They obviously didn't want to blindside anyone.”

"It seems that they do still have the communication gates open. I think that is definitely a good sign. I do think that this would really have taken William and Kate, and all the Royal Family too, by shock and surprise if they had published this without saying anything. So I think people in the Royal Family were aware this was coming."

Even Ms Fiorito joined in, expressing her grief over the sheer distance, since "It adds to the distance between them. It must be so hard to not be with family during this time. They can't comfort them physically, they can't really go visit them."