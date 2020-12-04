Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new clip leaves fans intrigued

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan, who keeps her fans on their toes by sharing amazing pics and videos about herself, has posted a new short clip to tease them.



Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic looks ravishing in the clip, which garnered huge praise from her admirers who dropped their love in the comment section.



The Turkish actress, who shot to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, appeared to be a fashion icon in the gorgeous outfit.

She let her wavy hair cascade upon her shoulders and used her rosy lips to play with droopy curls stranding on her face.



Esra Bilgic is the epitome of beauty and her latest clip has delighted her admirers the most.



The Turkish beauty is winning hearts with her unmatched acting skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

Previously, Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared series of her pictures to mesmerise her fans.