No decision taken by PML-N about quitting parliament: Zubair

PML-N spokesperson Mohammad Zubair on Friday said that PML-N members have not reached a decision about resigning from the parliament yet.

Speaking during a show on Geo News, Zubair said that PML-N members will only resign after consulting all the parties involved in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Earlier, PML-N leaders had hinted at parting ways with the Parliament. According to sources, a discussion related to the topic was held during a meeting between PML-N members.

Speaking about PDM jalsas and the Opposition's attempts to oust the PTI-led government, Mohammad Zubair said that PDM's mission has been widely welcomed across all the provinces of Pakistan.

"So far, we have succeeded in our mission. We will continue to work towards this cause," he said.

The PML-N spokesperson, who formerly served as the governor of Sindh, said that the ruling PTI government has become even weaker than before over the past two-and-a-half months.

Recalling the year 2014 when the PTI and Tahir-ul-Qadri staged dharnas, Zubair said that the country's economic situation was not as bad at that time as it is now.

"At that time, people were largely satisfied with the economy which was thriving under the PML-N government," he claimed, adding: "The scenario is different now."



Speaking about how the PTI-led government treated PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Mohammad Zubair said that the former premier has been subjected to "a lot of injustices" when seen from a legal lens.

"Nawaz Sharif is not in London out of fear," he stressed. "The party will ask Nawaz Sharif to come back when the demands of getting justice are met in Pakistan."