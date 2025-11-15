 
Jeffrey Epstein described Imran Khan as 'greater threat to peace' in 2018 emails

Convicted sex offender compared PTI founder to world leaders, calling him a "devout Islamist"

Web Desk
November 15, 2025

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore on May 18, 2023. — Reuters
Disgraced convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein labelled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan a "threat to global peace" in 2018, following his victory in the general elections.

According to the latest batch of emails released by the US Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, Epstein discussed the incarcerated former prime minister in his conversation with an unidentified individual.

In the exchange, the sex offender compared Imran to leaders such as Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, China’s President Xi Jinping, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, calling the PTI founder the “greater threat to peace.”

"Imran [Khan] in Pakistan, a much greater threat to peace than Erdogan, Khomeini, Xi or Putin,” he wrote in the email.

When asked, “The populist in Pakistan?”, Epstein responded: “Really bad news”, apparently referring to Imran. "Makes Donald [Trump] look like Einstein. Incapable of truth. Devout Islamist,” Epstein wrote.

Epstein, in his conversation, also mentioned Imran's personal life, including statements about marriages, as well as references to his past as a cricket captain and skill at rallying crowds.

Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain’s Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was charged by the US State Department in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors.

Epstein pleaded not guilty, but died by suicide the same year before the trial at age 66.

