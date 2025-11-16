President confers highest civilian award on Jordanian king for peace contributions

President Asif Ali Zardari confers Pakistan's highest civilian award on Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein during a special ceremony at the President House, Islamabad, November 16, 2025. — X/@MediaCellPPP

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday conferred the country's highest civilian award upon Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for his contribution towards regional and global peace.

A special investiture ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President's House), after President Zardari hosted the Jordanian king for a luncheon, which was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, state-run PTV reported.

The president conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan upon King Abdullah II in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.



The Jordanian king also conferred the Wisam al-Nahdah al-Mursa (Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahdah, translated as Order of the Renaissance) on President Zardari.

Jordan's king bestows the award on the heads of state and distinguished dignitaries.

Before the ceremony, the two leaders held a meeting to review regional and international developments, with particular focus on peace and security in the Middle East.

President Zardari and King Abdullah II emphasised the importance of bolstering cooperation at multilateral forums and for humanitarian causes.

The Jordanian king voiced pride in "the deep-rooted ties" between Jordan and Pakistan, saying that Jordan was keen to expand cooperation across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar; Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Malik; Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the ambassadors of Jordan in Pakistan and Pakistan in Jordan, also attended the meeting.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.