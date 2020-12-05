Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on why he will never join Twitter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Daniel Radcliffe says he 'doesn't think' he's 'mentally strong enough' to be on social media

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about his disapproval of a public Twitter account. 

In a recent interview during an episode of First We Feasts' Hot Ones with host Sean Evans, the Harry Potter star opened up about with his thoughts on the internet.

The actor, who is currently promoting his film Escape From Pretoria, in the case of this particular show, had to do it while eating spicy hot wings.

"I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well-thought-out reason for this because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like, 'Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter,'" he said.

He continued, "When I was younger, not anymore thank God, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read [expletive] like that."

"That is an insane and bad thing to do," Radcliffe said. "And to me, like Twitter and everything just sort of feels like an extension of that. Unless I'm going to go on to just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do."

He added, "Other than that, I don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough but right now I think I'm all right with that," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Photographer catches Prince Philip being chased by Queen Elizabeth amid royal tour

Photographer catches Prince Philip being chased by Queen Elizabeth amid royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla brutally attacked on social media after 'The Crown' row

Prince Charles and Camilla brutally attacked on social media after 'The Crown' row
Royal rivalry: Jealous Princess Beatrice absolutely loathes Kate Middleton

Royal rivalry: Jealous Princess Beatrice absolutely loathes Kate Middleton
Yolanda Hadid on baby-sitting duty as Gigi Hadid goes back to work

Yolanda Hadid on baby-sitting duty as Gigi Hadid goes back to work
Trailer of Priyanka Chopra starrer 'We Can Be Heroes' out now

Trailer of Priyanka Chopra starrer 'We Can Be Heroes' out now
Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph & Russo involved in court battle

Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph & Russo involved in court battle
Sofia Richie reveals interesting fact about her new tattoo

Sofia Richie reveals interesting fact about her new tattoo
Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends

Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends
Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Hina Altaf surprises beau Aagha Ali with lavish birthday party

Hina Altaf surprises beau Aagha Ali with lavish birthday party
Princess Diana sought an end to British monarchy: report

Princess Diana sought an end to British monarchy: report

Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her diary into a memoir: report

Meghan Markle can make millions if she turns her diary into a memoir: report

Latest

view all