Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on why he will never join Twitter

Daniel Radcliffe says he 'doesn't think' he's 'mentally strong enough' to be on social media

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about his disapproval of a public Twitter account.

In a recent interview during an episode of First We Feasts' Hot Ones with host Sean Evans, the Harry Potter star opened up about with his thoughts on the internet.



The actor, who is currently promoting his film Escape From Pretoria, in the case of this particular show, had to do it while eating spicy hot wings.

"I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well-thought-out reason for this because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like, 'Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter,'" he said.

He continued, "When I was younger, not anymore thank God, I would like to look up comments about myself on the internet and read [expletive] like that."

"That is an insane and bad thing to do," Radcliffe said. "And to me, like Twitter and everything just sort of feels like an extension of that. Unless I'm going to go on to just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do."

He added, "Other than that, I don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough but right now I think I'm all right with that," he concluded.