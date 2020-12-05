Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 05 2020
Prince Charles and Camilla brutally attacked on social media after 'The Crown' row

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Prince Charles and Camilla have placed restrictions on Twitter handle right after abusive comments emerged

Prince Charles, and wife Camilla are currently under attack by vicious trolls on social media who are writing hateful comments on the couple's official Twitter handle.

This has forced Charles and Camilla to restrict their Twitter privacy for now.

According to reports, the royal couple has placed restrictions on their Twitter handle of Clarence House right after some abusive comments emerged on their posts. The remarks reportedly broke the royal household’s social media guidelines while they bashed Duchess Camilla over her marriage to Prince Charles.

With the latest Twitter restriction, only those that the account follows or who are mentioned in the tweet can comment. However, it is only the Twitter page that has restricted comments as of now. Prince Charles and Camilla have yet to disable comments on their Instagram page.

The criticism began right after their latest royal engagement, since the airing of season 4 of Netflix series The Crown.

The particular season shows the bumpy marriage of Prince Charles with Diana, portraying Camilla as the protagonist. Even after marrying Diana, husband Charles was hung up on his ladylove Camilla. The couple got married in 2005 after Diana’s death in 1997.

