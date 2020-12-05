Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez calls out tech giants for failing to remove Neo-Nazi networks online

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Pop icon Selena Gomez has stepped forward to give an earful to tech giants like Google, Facebook and Instagram once again.

The Rare hit maker called out the firms for failing to take down hate speech and misinformation as she retweeted a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The post brought to light the existence of Neo-Nazi accounts on Instagram and Facebook and how groups like these continue to sell merchandise through their platforms.

"Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago. @Facebook, please remove this neo-Nazi network in full, now,” the post read.

Re-sharing the post by CCDH, Gomez added: "I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!!"

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her kids a during chat with whizz-kid Gitanjali Rao

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her kids a during chat with whizz-kid Gitanjali Rao
Miley Cyrus throws shade at Liam Hemsworth in a message to a couple on TikTok

Miley Cyrus throws shade at Liam Hemsworth in a message to a couple on TikTok

Photographer catches Prince Philip being chased by Queen Elizabeth amid royal tour

Photographer catches Prince Philip being chased by Queen Elizabeth amid royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla brutally attacked on social media after 'The Crown' row

Prince Charles and Camilla brutally attacked on social media after 'The Crown' row
Royal rivalry: Jealous Princess Beatrice absolutely loathes Kate Middleton

Royal rivalry: Jealous Princess Beatrice absolutely loathes Kate Middleton
Yolanda Hadid on baby-sitting duty as Gigi Hadid goes back to work

Yolanda Hadid on baby-sitting duty as Gigi Hadid goes back to work
Trailer of Priyanka Chopra starrer 'We Can Be Heroes' out now

Trailer of Priyanka Chopra starrer 'We Can Be Heroes' out now
Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on why he will never join Twitter

Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on why he will never join Twitter

Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph & Russo involved in court battle

Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph & Russo involved in court battle
Sofia Richie reveals interesting fact about her new tattoo

Sofia Richie reveals interesting fact about her new tattoo
Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends

Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends
Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Miley Cyrus 'controversial' picture sets tongues wagging

Latest

view all