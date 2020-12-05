Selena Gomez calls out tech giants for failing to remove Neo-Nazi networks online

Pop icon Selena Gomez has stepped forward to give an earful to tech giants like Google, Facebook and Instagram once again.



The Rare hit maker called out the firms for failing to take down hate speech and misinformation as she retweeted a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The post brought to light the existence of Neo-Nazi accounts on Instagram and Facebook and how groups like these continue to sell merchandise through their platforms.

"Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago. @Facebook, please remove this neo-Nazi network in full, now,” the post read.

Re-sharing the post by CCDH, Gomez added: "I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!!"

