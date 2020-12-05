Can't connect right now! retry
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares dismiss split rumours after being spotted together

Despite the circulating buzz earlier, it appears that American actor Zac Efron and his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares may not have broken up after all.

After news broke out all across Tinseltown about the High School Musical actor’s holiday romance with Valladares coming to an end, the two were now spotted together once again.

The actor, 33, was seen with Valladares, 25, in Adelaide, Australia where he is currently staying for the shoot of his film, Gold.

The photos of the two side by side were made public by Daily Mail where Efron could be seen donning a black sleeveless shirt and shorts while Valladares rocked a casual look with a yellow crop top, burgundy leggings and pink sneakers.

Earlier it was reported by The Sun: "Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other. So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home.”

