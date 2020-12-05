Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 05 2020
Matthew Perry releases apparel collection inspired by 'Friends' for COVID-19 relief

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Hollywood star Matthew Perry wants to give back to the world ahead of Christmas by offering support for COVID-19 relief.

In order to help those severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the actor has decided to start a clothing-line with the theme of his hit sitcom Friends.

Turning to his Instagram, Perry posted a photo of himself donning one of the pieces with his character of Chandler Bing dancing along with his catchphrase printed on it: "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt."


"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection!” wrote Perry in the caption of his post.

“Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included,” he added. 

