Saturday Dec 05 2020
Varun Dhawan in isolation after getting diagnosed with COVID-19

B-Town star Varun Dhawan was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday.

According to a report, the shoot of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was brought to a halt after the outbreak amongst the cast and crew.

Apart from him, his costar Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta had also tested positive for the virus and were in isolation.

Costars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor tested negative with the latter on his way back to Mumbai now.

Earlier reports claimed that Anil too was diagnosed but the record was set straight by him on Twitter.

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he said.

Meanwhile, for Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor has been making arrangements to bring his mother back to Mumbai where she can get proper treatment for her diagnosis.

