Saturday Dec 05 2020
Fatima Sana Shaikh says she went into 'panic mode' after fire broke out at her home

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

A fire broke out at the residence of Bollywood star Fatima Sana Shaikh, as revealed by her on her social media.

The Thugs of Hindostan star turned to her social media and narrated the entire horrifying incident and how she called the Mumbai fire department.

She also expressed her gratitude for the fire fighters who took care of the situation and saved her from facing a major loss.

Alongside the text, she also posted a photo of the fire brigade right after the incident.

"A small fire broke at my place right now and in a panic state I called the fire department and they were here in no time. And took care of the situation. Thank you so much @mumbai_fire_brigade,” she shared.

