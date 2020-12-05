Shawn Mendes secretly crushed on Camila Cabello for five years

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship is one for the history books, but it appears Mendes wasn’t always confident about their union.

The singer crushed over Cabello for almost five years before he gathered the courage to actually ask her out, and during an interview with Access Hollywood, the singer spilled the beans behind his entire internal conflict.

Expressing why he waited so long to actually come clean to Cabello, Mendes admitted, “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love her. I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time — or just confidence.”

“I think, you know, it just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I mean, I had a five-year warm up to finally be able to tell her how I felt!”

