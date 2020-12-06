Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Katrina Kaif sends love to her ‘darling’ Manish Malhotra on his birthday

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her ‘darling’ celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who turned a year older today.

Katrina Kaif shared a dazzling photo of her with the birthday boy from one of the ramp walks and wrote, “My darling @manishmalhotra05. There is nobody like you – most amazing example of how to respect your work and never be complacent…. simply a master – here’s to many more amazing things together” followed by a heart emoticon.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Punit Malhotra and other Bollywood celebrities also wished Manish on his birthday.

Mom-to-be Anushka turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo of Manish with a warm wish.

The Zero star wrote “Happy birthday to one of the most fashionable and talented person I know!''


