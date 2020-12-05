'Boom, Boom': Meesha Shafi has fans grooving to her cover of Nazia Hassan's '80s hit

Meesha Shafi's iteration breathes new life into classic '80s hit Boom Boom with electro-pop music and original lyrics interspersed with English verses. — Still from video courtesy VELO

Meesha Shafi's latest song, a tribute to Nazia Hassan's iconic '80s hit 'Boom Boom', has fans grooving and was all the rage on Twitter on Saturday.



The high-adrenaline track takes off with a techno/electro-pop feel to it.



"Can you feel this force that sets us free/Like the light from the stars in a binary//You're the voice in the sky I can't quantify/All the ways you make my heart go Boom Boom," Meesha sings in a velvety tone, before launching into the verse that releases a wave of nostalgia for those familiar with it:

"Tu mila, mila sahara/Bin tere naheen guzara/Roz naye sapne dikhaane waale." (I found you, and found support/There's no surviving without you/You, who shows me a new dream everyday)

Nazia Hassan's original 'Boom Boom' was released in the year 1982. It featured in her second album, which carried the same title as the song.

Pakistan's 'Queen of Pop' had sung the much-beloved track alongside brother Zohaib Hassan. Its music was also featured on Bollywood film Star's soundtrack.



The new 'Boom Boom' track, with Meesha's magic weaved into it, can be heard below:



Meesha's successful take on 'Boom Boom' comes on the heels of the Coke Studio Season 13 Opener 'Na Tutteya Ve' which premiered yesterday and has also been well received by fans.

It is sung by Meesha along with Sanam Marvi, Fariha Pervez, Zara Madani, Wajiha Naqvi and Sehar Gul Khan.

Fans react to Boom Boom cover

Meesha's fans were elated to see her bring back to life the popular 80s track.



Some weren't having it though Fans of the original, though, were not having it.

