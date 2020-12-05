Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

'The Black Eyed Peas' member opens up about making of Shakira's new music video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet’s first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.

“Translation” also has tracks created with other Latin stars like J. Balvin and Maluma in a genre whose growth has outpaced the overall U.S. music market.

“I personally was inspired by this Latin movement,” said Will.i.am, a member of the current trio. “It’s the most streamed genre on Spotify. And to that, it is the definition of international pop.”

The album is the group’s second since Fergie left about three years ago.

“We have three No. 1’s without, you know, the traditional lineup that you thought was responsible for the pop success. This record shows that it’s the songs that contributed to (our success),” said Will.i.am.

One track, “Girl Like Me,” was recorded in 2008 by Shakira and Will.i.am but only released this week. The music video was shot with her in Colombia and the trio in California. Such distanced shoots could become the new norm, said Will.i.am.

“We sent her our footage so the director could match the set, the lighting, so we could all feel like we’re in the same universe even though we were apart,” he said.

The Black Eyed Peas, formed as a rap group in 1995, has sold over 50 million albums worldwide in genres that include pop, soul and electronic music.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul stars share throwback picture from President Erdogan's birthday

Ertugrul stars share throwback picture from President Erdogan's birthday

Queen Elizabeth hashes clever plan ‘to get around covid rules’ for Boxing Day: report

Queen Elizabeth hashes clever plan ‘to get around covid rules’ for Boxing Day: report
BTS leave ARMY in splits with their past dating escapades

BTS leave ARMY in splits with their past dating escapades
Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’

Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’
Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül

Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül
BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'
Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Shawn Mendes secretly crushed on Camila Cabello for five years

Shawn Mendes secretly crushed on Camila Cabello for five years
Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen — a perk Kate has yet to receive

Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen — a perk Kate has yet to receive
Monarchy weakening at a rapid pace after Prince Andrew and Harry’s scandals

Monarchy weakening at a rapid pace after Prince Andrew and Harry’s scandals
Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

BTS Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return

BTS Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return

Latest

view all