Saturday Dec 05 2020
UK tabloid called out for implying Meghan Markle owes £70,000 to dress designers

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Meghan Markle fans are criticizing British newspapers for targeting the Duchess of Sussex.

The latest wave of criticism came after a newspaper reported that Meghan's engagement dress remains unpaid.

Mail Online was targeted by the fans of the former American actress for the headline that they said implied Meghan owes £70,000 to their engagement dress designers but she doesn’t.

"Meghan Markle's engagement dress designers Ralph and Russo in court battle with events company over unpaind  £ 70,000 bill for party at Paris Fashion week," read Mail Online's headline.

Another headline read, "Meghan's engagement dress unpaid, as designers go to court for £ 70,000 owed"

Highlighting what a user called British media's hypocrisy a user tweeted:

"British tabloids: #TheCrown is evil, down with fiction!!

Also British tabloids: Let's write about Meghan Markle as a domineering drought fueling mass murdering avocado-loving thief who's related to two of the world's worst serial killers."

