Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to grandson Saint

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint turned  turned 5 on Saturday.

Kim and her mother Kris Jenner were the first one to take to social media to share birthday messages.

Taking to Twitter, Kim Kardashian shared a couple of pictures with her son with a caption that read: "My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big.

Kris Jenner used her Instagram account to send birthday greetings to her grandson. She shared multiple pictures with her son and Kanye West.

Her caption read, "Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!! You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you! I can’t believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude. You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can’t wait to see you grow up! I love you Sainty more than you will ever imagine . You are my sunshine. I love you! Love."


More From Entertainment:

George Lucas reminisces upon his ‘painful’ ‘Star Wars’ exit

George Lucas reminisces upon his ‘painful’ ‘Star Wars’ exit
UK tabloid called out for implying Meghan Markle owes £70,000 to dress designers

UK tabloid called out for implying Meghan Markle owes £70,000 to dress designers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for failing ‘basic’ PR mistake: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for failing ‘basic’ PR mistake: report
Insiders speculate upon Queen Elizabeth’s ‘quiet, defeated’ Christmas plans: report

Insiders speculate upon Queen Elizabeth’s ‘quiet, defeated’ Christmas plans: report
Ertugrul stars share throwback picture from President Erdogan's birthday

Ertugrul stars share throwback picture from President Erdogan's birthday

Queen Elizabeth hashes clever plan ‘to get around covid rules’ for Boxing Day: report

Queen Elizabeth hashes clever plan ‘to get around covid rules’ for Boxing Day: report
'The Black Eyed Peas' member opens up about making of Shakira's new music video

'The Black Eyed Peas' member opens up about making of Shakira's new music video

BTS leaves ARMY in splits with their past dating escapades

BTS leaves ARMY in splits with their past dating escapades
Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’

Miley Cyrus refuses to plunge into drug relapse: ‘It’ll be a cold day in hell’
Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül

Meet the 'Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül
BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS makes it to Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'
Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Latest

view all