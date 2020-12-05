Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to grandson Saint

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint turned turned 5 on Saturday.



Kim and her mother Kris Jenner were the first one to take to social media to share birthday messages.

Taking to Twitter, Kim Kardashian shared a couple of pictures with her son with a caption that read: "My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big.

Kris Jenner used her Instagram account to send birthday greetings to her grandson. She shared multiple pictures with her son and Kanye West.

Her caption read, "Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!! You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you! I can’t believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude. You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can’t wait to see you grow up! I love you Sainty more than you will ever imagine . You are my sunshine. I love you! Love."



