Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian showers son Saint with love as he turns five years' old

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Kim Kardashian posted a loved-up photo cuddling with Saint

Kim Kardashian is making sure her son feels special on the occasion of his fifth birthday. 

On Saturday, the reality TV star dedicated an Instagram post to her little one, wherein she wrote, "My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates.

“Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big," the makeup mogul added.

Alongside a loved-up photo cuddling with Saint, Kim continued, “I know a drive- by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited! You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty! #5onthe5th!!!”

Meanwhile, granny Kris Jenner gushed, “Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!!,” Jenner wrote. “You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you! I can’t believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude.”



More From Entertainment:

Prince William's step sister Laura 'bullied' in school over Camilla's affair with Charles

Prince William's step sister Laura 'bullied' in school over Camilla's affair with Charles

Royal fans lash out at Queen Elizabeth as Megxit review nears: 'No coming back'

Royal fans lash out at Queen Elizabeth as Megxit review nears: 'No coming back'
Kate Middleton eclipsed Meghan Markle in The Firm with overwhelming popularity

Kate Middleton eclipsed Meghan Markle in The Firm with overwhelming popularity
Netflix termed 'corporate trolling' device after 'sinister' tweet on Princess Diana's documentary

Netflix termed 'corporate trolling' device after 'sinister' tweet on Princess Diana's documentary
Ana de Armas moves in with Ben Affleck after selling off her California abode

Ana de Armas moves in with Ben Affleck after selling off her California abode
Despite divorce, Brian Austin Green can't stop thanking Megan Fox for grounding him

Despite divorce, Brian Austin Green can't stop thanking Megan Fox for grounding him
Jennifer Lopez sends internet into meltdown with adorable snap of her twins

Jennifer Lopez sends internet into meltdown with adorable snap of her twins
Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to grandson Saint

Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to grandson Saint
George Lucas reminisces upon his ‘painful’ ‘Star Wars’ exit

George Lucas reminisces upon his ‘painful’ ‘Star Wars’ exit
UK tabloid called out for implying Meghan Markle owes £70,000 to dress designers

UK tabloid called out for implying Meghan Markle owes £70,000 to dress designers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for failing ‘basic’ PR mistake: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for failing ‘basic’ PR mistake: report
Insiders speculate upon Queen Elizabeth’s ‘quiet, defeated’ Christmas plans: report

Insiders speculate upon Queen Elizabeth’s ‘quiet, defeated’ Christmas plans: report

Latest

view all