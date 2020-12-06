Prince William's step sister Laura 'bullied' in school over Camilla's affair with Charles

Prince William's step sister Laura bullied in school mercilessly over Camiila's notorious relationship

Prince William have been at outs with his step sister Laura Parker ever since their parents got married, with both involved in repeated 'terrible' fights.

Both Charles’s and Parker’s affair caused them to divorce their respective spouses which not only affected Prince William and Harry, but also Laura Parker’s children Tom Parker and Laura Lopes.



Royal author Katie Nicholl wrote about the affair in her 2010 biography Harry and William, which covered the lives of the young princes behind closed doors.



“William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes," wrote Nicholl in her book.

She quoted a family friend as saying, “William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William: ‘Your father has ruined my life!’”

Nicholl also penned how Laura and Tom were mercilessly bullied in school over their mother’s notorious relationship with Charles.