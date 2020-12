Saif Ali Khan boycott calls escalate after his contentious remarks

Saif Ali Khan tried to ‘humanize’ the villain in his next film Adipurush

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has landed in hot water after his recent remarks in an interview after which social media is calling for a boycott.

The Hum Tum star irked fans with his comments about India that ruffled the feathers of netizens after he tried to ‘humanize’ the villain in his next film Adipurush—for which he has already been roped in.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Khan said: "It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.”

As per IBTimes, in the original scripts of Ramayana, Ravan was evil while Ram was pious which is why the actor’s comments may have left a handful of people displeased.