Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs

A wide-view of Islamabad's Shah Faisal Mosque. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The inner hall of the Shah Faisal Mosque was sealed on Sunday by Islamabad's district administration, citing violation of coronavirus SOPs.



Congregational prayers will not be offered in the inner hall of the mosque, the administration said, adding that the decision was taken after precautionary measures were not followed during the Friday prayers two days ago.

Read more: Islamabad Family Winter Festival to begin from Oct 30

As of December 6, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 53,126.

Throughout the country, 41,645 tests were conducted on December 5, while 58 people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

So far, 355,012 people have recovered from the infection in the country.