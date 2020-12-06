Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

A wide-view of Islamabad's Shah Faisal Mosque. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The inner hall of the Shah Faisal Mosque was sealed on Sunday by Islamabad's district administration, citing violation of coronavirus SOPs. 

Congregational prayers will not be offered in the inner hall of the mosque, the administration said, adding that the decision was taken after precautionary measures were not followed during the Friday prayers two days ago. 

Read more: Islamabad Family Winter Festival to begin from Oct 30

As of December 6, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 53,126. 

Throughout the country, 41,645 tests were conducted on December 5, while 58 people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

So far, 355,012 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

More From Pakistan:

Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi

Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi
Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference

Now Senate will hold NAB accountable, says Saleem Mandviwalla in hard-hitting press conference
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 3308 contract COVID-19 in single day, positivity ratio climbs to 7.94%
7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time

7 coronavirus patients die in Peshawar hospital as oxygen cylinders fail to arrive on time
Lahore’s Walton airport to be relocated to new site over safety issues

Lahore’s Walton airport to be relocated to new site over safety issues
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals story behind engagement ring

Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die

Poverty-stricken Kasur father throws 5 children in canal, 2 die
Pakistan rejects 'concocted' Indian media reports of transferring foreign fighters to occupied Kashmir

Pakistan rejects 'concocted' Indian media reports of transferring foreign fighters to occupied Kashmir
PDM Lahore rally: Fazlur Rehman warns govt of retaliation if it uses force

PDM Lahore rally: Fazlur Rehman warns govt of retaliation if it uses force
Shaniera Akram reveals what she loves about herself

Shaniera Akram reveals what she loves about herself
Why are Turkish dramas being aired in Pakistan? PM Imran Khan tells Hamza Ali Abbasi

Why are Turkish dramas being aired in Pakistan? PM Imran Khan tells Hamza Ali Abbasi
WATCH: Firdous Ashiq Awan smashes 'PDM' to bits in Lahore

WATCH: Firdous Ashiq Awan smashes 'PDM' to bits in Lahore

Latest

view all