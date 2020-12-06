Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Margaret once insulted Helena Bonham Carter, years before her ‘The Crown’ gig

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Acclaimed actor Helena Bonham Carter has bagged ample praises for her performance as Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown.

And while there may be a whole lot of people in awe of her prowess, Princess Margaret herself wasn’t a big fan of the actor, as revealed by the Harry Potter star herself.

Carter revealed the distant link that she shared with the late royal through her uncle who was close to the princess and was allegedly even romantically involved.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an earlier interview, Carter said: “My uncle was actually very close to her. She was pretty scary.”

Carter was even lucky enough to have a real-life interaction with the woman she would one day play on-screens. However, the exchange wasn’t all too amicable.

Carter recalled that Margaret had taken a brutal dig at her acting skills and said: “At one point, [Princess Margaret] met me at Windsor Castle and she said, ‘You are getting better, aren’t you?’”

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra blows fans away with stunning snap

Priyanka Chopra blows fans away with stunning snap
Kylie Jenner files restraining order against 'potential burglar'

Kylie Jenner files restraining order against 'potential burglar'
Mahira Khan says she loves working on Sundays

Mahira Khan says she loves working on Sundays
Paid me to get drugs for him while pregnant: Matthew Perry’s ex reveals

Paid me to get drugs for him while pregnant: Matthew Perry’s ex reveals
Miley Cyrus sheds light on her post-Disney ‘evolution’

Miley Cyrus sheds light on her post-Disney ‘evolution’
Shawn Mendes unveils his fourth studio album ‘Wonder’

Shawn Mendes unveils his fourth studio album ‘Wonder’
Iqra Aziz steals fans' hearts with latest snap

Iqra Aziz steals fans' hearts with latest snap

Jennifer Garner unbothered by ex Ben Affleck’s romance with Ana de Armas

Jennifer Garner unbothered by ex Ben Affleck’s romance with Ana de Armas
Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons release new track 'Better Days’ for ‘a glimmer of hope’

Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons release new track 'Better Days’ for ‘a glimmer of hope’
Kate Middleton to finally to travel on Queen’s Royal Train after years of waiting

Kate Middleton to finally to travel on Queen’s Royal Train after years of waiting
Selena Gomez becomes candid about her journey with music, mental health

Selena Gomez becomes candid about her journey with music, mental health
Matt Cardle opens up about asking Meghan Markle out via text

Matt Cardle opens up about asking Meghan Markle out via text

Latest

view all