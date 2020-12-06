Delay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter

University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore.

Angry students took to Twitter on Sunday to protest against the revised schedule of the MBBS and BDS exams being conducted by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore.

According to a notification issued by UHS Lahore on Twitter a couple of days ago, the exams for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelors of Dental Surgery (BDS) will be organised in accordance with the "prescribed SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19".

The notification had mentioned that the Pharmacology & Therapeutics, General Pathology & Microbiology, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, and Behavioural Sciences exams were scheduled for January 13, 16, 20, and 23, 2021, respectively, at 8:30am.

Most students were not happy at being asked to give exams at a time when coronavirus cases were surging across the country.

#DelayAllProffsUHS started trending at number 1 on Twitter in Pakistan. Here's what some of the students had to say:

One student called on authorities to promote students without exams.

Another said that it is not easy for students to cram for exams during the pandemic.

Another called on the education minister, Shafqat Mahmood, to save students from the "cold temperature and the deadly pandemic".

Last month, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that BDS and MBBS exams will go on as per schedule, after announcing the closure of educational institutions.

Shafqat had said that all schools across the country will remain closed until January 10, 2021, in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases.

"All ministers have mutually decided that to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed. However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021," Shafqat Mahmood had said.

Mahmood had said that children's health and safety is the top-most priority of the government, adding that examinations scheduled to take place in December will be postponed, with the exception of a few professional exams.

