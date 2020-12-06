Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Paid me to get drugs for him while pregnant: Matthew Perry’s ex reveals

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Actor Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards revealed that he would send her to drug dealers to score him cocaine, heroin and crack, all while she was pregnant. 

According to Kayti, Matthew felt that "no one’s going to pull over a pregnant girl" which was why she was sent to get him the illicit drugs. 

"I was like five months pregnant going down and getting stuff for him. He [would say], ‘No one’s going to pull over a pregnant girl. Don’t worry'," she revealed to The Sun

Kayti briefly dated the Friends star in the 2000s and continued to stay in touch after their breakup. 

Matthew, who struggled with addiction for decades, hit rock bottom in 2011. As a result, he set up deals where she would be then sent off to pick up the stash for money in return. 

"We’d open the bag, sometimes it was pills, cocaine, sometimes it would be heroin and crack, it was just like a smorgasbord, you never knew what you were going to get," she said. 

Speaking about why she continued to feed into his addiction, she said that he would emotionally blackmail her and essentially wanted him to stop "wandering around the streets" and potentially get caught by police or paparazzi.

"I look back and think, ‘What kind of friend was I?’ [But] I wanted to help him," she said. 

"He’d give me this guilt trip like, ‘If you don’t get me this I’m just gonna go there myself and walk downtown’. I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’ll just do it for you’ because I didn’t want him in his state of mind to A, be driving, and B, be wandering around the streets… It was kind of weird, our relationship turned toxic. I couldn’t say no."

"I was making all this money. I just had to drive, pick it up, bring it to him, boom, sometimes three times a day, sometimes I made like $3,000-$4,000 a day. He would always say to me, ‘Money is no object’. I was like, ‘Oh my God’."


