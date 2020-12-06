Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Kylie Jenner files restraining order against 'potential burglar'

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner reportedly filed a restraining order after a man allegedly broke into her house.

While he did not take anything, he supposedly returned later and attempted to make his way into the gated community, according to TMZ.

The publication reported that it was unclear whether he was aware that he was breaking into Kylie’s house.

When he was confronted by security guards, he said that he was there to see Kylie which led to a call to the police.

He was arrested for burglary and trespassing and is reportedly due to come to court next month after pleading not guilty to the burglary charge.

Kylie did not speak about this event on social media. 

