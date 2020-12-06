Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 06 2020
Prince Charles slammed for draining royal coffers: report

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

While spending money on the royal family is not something most citizens find fault in, what irks royal financers is how expensive Prince Charles’s royal tours and escapades are.

For example when he flew out to Oman to offer condolences to the country’s royal family, he cost taxpayers about £210,000.

With this frivolous past in mind, secretary and keeper of the Duchy of Cornwall, Alastair Martin, warns citizens against showering Prince Charles with anymore. 

During his interview with Express UK he claimed, "The lockdown resulting from Covid-19 was only in place for one week of the financial year that this report covers. There is therefore very limited financial impact on these results.”

"As to 2020-21, it is too early in the new financial year to be able to say with any confidence what the impact on our financial performance will be, but, despite having a particularly well-diversified asset base, we fully expect the revenue surplus to be down by a significant amount, in large part due to our trading enterprises being closed. We have not availed ourselves of the various government pandemic support schemes but have continued to pay all staff."

For those unversed, Prince Charles is not the only royal who’s excessive spending habits have strained the monarchy time and time again. Others include Princess Anne, who flew out to Rome to attend a Six Nations ruby match for £16,400, and Prince Andrew who cost citizens £15,800 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club’s Open Championship.

