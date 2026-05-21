Matt Damon in talks to replace Ryan Gosling in new Daniels movie: Report

Matt Damon steps in for mystery role after Ryan Gosling was forced to exit

Matt Damon is eyeing a mystery role that previously went to Ryan Gosling.

According to Deadline, the Oscar winner is in talks to star in the next mysterious project from directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the duo behind the Oscar-sweeping 2022 hit Everything Everywhere All at Once. The casting update comes one month after Gosling exited the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Production is expected to begin this summer in Los Angeles after the project secured a massive tax credit, meaning the timeline could not be pushed back to fit the Project Hail Mary star’s calendar. Universal and the Daniels are now reportedly pivoting to Damon, who already has a major studio epic on the horizon with The Odyssey.

Very little is known about the untitled movie, but expectations are sky-high after the Daniels dominated the 2023 Academy Awards with Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film won Best Picture, Best Director and acting trophies for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

If the deal closes, the project would add yet another acclaimed filmmaker pairing to Damon’s already stacked résumé. Over the years, he’s worked with directing heavyweights like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh.