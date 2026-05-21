Diddy name comes up again in Notorious BIG murder allegations

The murder of The Notorious B.I.G. is still one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in music history, even after almost three decades.

Biggie, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was only 24 years old when he was shot dead in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

He was leaving an afterparty when his car stopped at a traffic light and another vehicle pulled up beside him and opened fire. However, he then was rushed to hospital but he could not be saved.

Even today, no one has been arrested or charged in the case, as police in Los Angeles have looked into it many times but the truth has never fully come out.

Over the years, the story has been surrounded by rumours and theories. Some famous rappers like Eminem and 50 Cent have hinted in their lyrics that there could be more to the story.

Still, nothing has ever been proven.

Music executive Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, has always denied any role in the case. Police have also said that he was never treated as a suspect.

The late rapper was in Los Angeles that night but was in a different car.

The case is also tied to the tense East Coast and West Coast rap rivalry in the 1990s, which was already full of conflict and also linked to the death of Tupac Shakur.

Even after so many years, people still talk about what really happened and the mystery around Biggie’s death remains open and deeply unsettled in hip hop history.