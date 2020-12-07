Four-year-old dies in Sanghar after eating poisonous sweets meant for stray dogs

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

SANGHAR: A woman and her daughter died on Sunday after eating poisonous sweets, kept for killing stray dogs, police said.



According to police, the municipality staff had kept poisonous sweets in a street in Panhwar Colony to kill stray dogs of the area.

The four-year-old girl found the box of sweets and took it away to her house where she and her mother consumed them and fell unconscious.

Police said that the mother and her daughter were taken to the hospital where the girl died and the mother is being treated.

According to police, the incident took place just because of the negligence of the municipality staff, of which one has been taken into custody.





