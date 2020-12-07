Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor looks radiant in latest selfie

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor looks radiant in latest selfie

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, looked nothing short of a vision in her latest selfie from Palampur.

Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress treated her fans with a selfie from Palampur, saying “Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience.”

She went on to inform her fans she was coming back to home in Mumbai.

Kareena wrote, “and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home” followed by a heart emoticon.

The pregnancy glow is unmissable on the face of Kareena Kapoor in the latest selfie.

Kareena was in Palampur with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali.

More From Bollywood:

Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to extend support to protesting farmers

Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to extend support to protesting farmers
Swara Bhaskar gives an earful to Kangana Ranaut for ‘spewing poison’

Swara Bhaskar gives an earful to Kangana Ranaut for ‘spewing poison’

Ananya Panday claps back at haters as she talks about being the most trolled star

Ananya Panday claps back at haters as she talks about being the most trolled star
Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap get embroiled in a fiery Twitter spat

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap get embroiled in a fiery Twitter spat
Kangana Ranaut calls herself a ‘hot target’ as netizens lambast her

Kangana Ranaut calls herself a ‘hot target’ as netizens lambast her
Sunny Leone's latest snap proves she slays athlesiure look

Sunny Leone's latest snap proves she slays athlesiure look
Saif Ali Khan withdraws his controversial statement, apologises to fans

Saif Ali Khan withdraws his controversial statement, apologises to fans
Janhvi Kapoor wins the internet yet again with her classical dance: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor wins the internet yet again with her classical dance: WATCH
Sara Ali Khan’s latest workout video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan’s latest workout video goes viral
Alia Bhatt ‘blessed’ to be back on sets for ‘Gangubhai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt ‘blessed’ to be back on sets for ‘Gangubhai Kathiawadi’
Saif Ali Khan boycott calls escalate after his contentious remarks

Saif Ali Khan boycott calls escalate after his contentious remarks

Ananya Panday brutally trolled for copying Khloe Kardashian’s dialogue

Ananya Panday brutally trolled for copying Khloe Kardashian’s dialogue

Latest

view all