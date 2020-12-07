Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut reminisces her childhood days: 'As a child I don't remember playing with children'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Kangana Ranaut reminisces her childhood days: 'As a child I don’t remember playing with children'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut reminisced about her childhood days, saying “As a child I don’t remember playing with children.”

Taking to Instagram, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress posted unseen picture from her school days and disclosed, “As a child I don’t remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end.”

She further wrote, “hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those.”

In the never-before-seen snap, little Kangana can be seen adorably donning a white school uniform with her iconic hair curls tied in a ponytail and topped with a hairband as she flashes her eyes at the camera.

On the work front, Kangana is busy shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi.  

