Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has made a heart-breaking revelation that the Kardashian-Jenners will not be having their yearly Christmas Eve celebration this year.

The 36-year-old was questioned over her plans for the holidays to which she said that this year's celebrations were toned down due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Okay Khloe, you doing the annual Kardashian's Christmas party this year?" a user on Twitter asked.



According to the Good American founder, this will be the first time they cancel their long running tradition since 1978.



While she was bummed out, Khloe reminded that safety was key amid these difficult times.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe," she wrote.



"Health and Safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Khloe didn't let the last-minute cancellation put her in a sour mood but instead said that she is looking forward to celebrating with her family next year.

"I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so [expletive] fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas," she told her followers.

Following the revelation, fans were quick to praise her and the family for their decision.

"Yes Khloé!!! We all must stick together to beat this pandemic. Australia has been doing okay so we are allowed our FRIENDS and family over for Christmas!!!! So thankful," one wrote.

"I'm glad they're being responsible and cancelling it," another one said.

A third remarked: "I'm happy they are taking Covid crisis seriously in California."