Monday Dec 07 2020
Mehwish Hayat 'fights' with sister Afsheen Hayat in video

Monday Dec 07, 2020

It is a known fact that siblings are always on the lookout to tease each other at their wits end. 

And it is no different for Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat as she shared an adorable video with her sister Afsheen Hayat.

In the video the two can be seen unleashing their sibling rivalry as the two pretended to fight over each other to get a spot in front of the camera. 

"Siblings act - please don’t try this at home!" the caption read. 

Even fans couldn't help but have a good laugh over the sisters' act. 

Take a look:



