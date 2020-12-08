Can't connect right now! retry
Justin Bieber and Hailey on the way to become world's best celebrity couple

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber seem to win the best celebrity couple title as they shared another PDA-filled photo to show off their mutual understanding.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hailey posted a selfie with her hubby Justin Bieber. In the picture, the married couple can be seen cuddling close.

Hailey tried to display her romantic mood as she is seen leaning on her better half's shoulder in the sweet picture.

The celebrity couple enjoys marital bliss to the fullest. They also love to spend mos of time together. Justin and Hiley also enjoyed their quarantine period in their sweet home together.

In the latest picture, the 'Yummy' singer is seen providing a strong and warm shoulder for his ladylove to lean on. Hailey looks stunning in the pose.

During a his appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin had spoken very candidly about why he and Hailey are waiting it out before having kids and starting a family.

Hailey Bieber also shared another photo of herself in a white outfit, looking breathtakingly beautiful.

