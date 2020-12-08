Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus touches upon marriage to Liam Hemsworth in candid interview

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Miley Cyrus talks about marriage with Liam Hemsworth, 'It did what I couldn't do for myself'

Miley Cyrus shed light on her whirlwind relationship, and then marriage, to former beau Liam Hemsworth.

The marriage was as unpredictable as everyone thought it is, because it ended just after eight months.

Talking about her intention to marry Liam, the former Disney star revealed that it was rather 'one last attempt to save' herself.

"In a way, it did what I couldn't do for myself," Miley said of the fire that ravaged her and Liam's Malibu home.

"It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose. And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself," the songstress said about her marriage during an interview with Rolling Stone.

In a series of tweets last December, Miley revealed, "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave royal fans enraged: 'Not a great example to set'

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave royal fans enraged: 'Not a great example to set'
Prince Harry to file libel case against 'The Mail' over defamatory article

Prince Harry to file libel case against 'The Mail' over defamatory article

Jennifer Aniston leaves former beau John Mayer in awe, fans speculate reunion

Jennifer Aniston leaves former beau John Mayer in awe, fans speculate reunion
Unseen video shows Prince William adorably apply makeup on Princess Diana: WATCH

Unseen video shows Prince William adorably apply makeup on Princess Diana: WATCH
Kristen Stewart had COVID-19 while shooting for 'Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart had COVID-19 while shooting for 'Happiest Season'
Gwen Stefani wants her parents' blessings on wedding with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani wants her parents' blessings on wedding with Blake Shelton
Rita Ora weighs in on two-year romance with Rob Kardashian: 'It was great'

Rita Ora weighs in on two-year romance with Rob Kardashian: 'It was great'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to appear on Ellen DeGeneres' show?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to appear on Ellen DeGeneres' show?
Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan in trouble as she receives threats

Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan in trouble as she receives threats

Justin Bieber and Hailey on the way to become world's best celebrity couple

Justin Bieber and Hailey on the way to become world's best celebrity couple
Can Meghan Markle play herself in season finale of The Crown?

Can Meghan Markle play herself in season finale of The Crown?
Meghan Markle and Harry ridiculed for launching new plan

Meghan Markle and Harry ridiculed for launching new plan

Latest

view all