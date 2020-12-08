Kristen Stewart had COVID-19 while shooting for 'Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart and a large number of her crew fell sick but no one had any clue

Kristen Stewart was hit by coronavirus during the filming of movie Happiest Season, her co-star Aubrey Plaza confirmed.



In a recent interview, Plaza said the LGBTQ+ Christmas movie was not really lucky for everyone.

“Yes, right before COVID, in fact, COVID was on our set. Kristen got sick, but we didn’t know,” Plaza said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week.

She added that a large number of people fell sick shortly after and no one had any clue.

“It was the last week of February so people were starting, it was like that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were laughing about it,” she said. “No one understood how serious it was. But a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank God.”







