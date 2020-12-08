Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to file libel case against 'The Mail' over defamatory article

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Prince Harry's legal firm filed the action against the publisher of 'The Mail on Sunday' at the High Court 

Prince Harry is taking The Mail on Sunday to court after it published an article having unsubstantiated malicious content about him. 

The Duke of Sussex is launching yet another libel action against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday over a bogus article claiming he lost touch with the Royal Marines, ever since he exited the royal family in March.

According to the Mirror, Meghan and Harry's legal counsel, Schillings, filed the action against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) at the High Court at the end of last month.

Official papers and documents involved in the the case are expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan Markle is currently already embroiled in a legal battle with the publication over a separate story that published parts of a private letter exchanged with the Duchess's father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan has claimed for damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston leaves former beau John Mayer in awe, fans speculate reunion

Jennifer Aniston leaves former beau John Mayer in awe, fans speculate reunion
Unseen video shows Prince William adorably apply makeup on Princess Diana: WATCH

Unseen video shows Prince William adorably apply makeup on Princess Diana: WATCH
Kristen Stewart had COVID-19 while shooting for 'Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart had COVID-19 while shooting for 'Happiest Season'
Gwen Stefani wants her parents' blessings on wedding with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani wants her parents' blessings on wedding with Blake Shelton
Rita Ora weighs in on two-year romance with Rob Kardashian: 'It was great'

Rita Ora weighs in on two-year romance with Rob Kardashian: 'It was great'
Miley Cyrus touches upon marriage to Liam Hemsworth in candid interview

Miley Cyrus touches upon marriage to Liam Hemsworth in candid interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to appear on Ellen DeGeneres' show?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to appear on Ellen DeGeneres' show?
Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan in trouble as she receives threats

Salma Agha’s daughter Zara Khan in trouble as she receives threats

Justin Bieber and Hailey on the way to become world's best celebrity couple

Justin Bieber and Hailey on the way to become world's best celebrity couple
Can Meghan Markle play herself in season finale of The Crown?

Can Meghan Markle play herself in season finale of The Crown?
Meghan Markle and Harry ridiculed for launching new plan

Meghan Markle and Harry ridiculed for launching new plan
Chris Hemsworth looks dashing in picture shared by Emily Blunt

Chris Hemsworth looks dashing in picture shared by Emily Blunt

Latest

view all