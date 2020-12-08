Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Prince William, Kate Middleton leave royal fans enraged: 'Not a great example to set'

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Irked royal fans bash bashing Prince William, Kate Middleton for their sheer negligence

Prince William and Kate Middleton have drawn ire from royal fans after they were seen departing for their s royal train tour amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are being slammed by the nation for travelling in groups across England, Scotland and Wales, when the rest of Britain is locked up in quarantine!

As soon as pictures of the duo's train trip made their way to social media, enraged royal fans started bashing them for their sheer negligence.

“Not a great example to set, travelling between counties in different tiers," one internet user blasted.

Another wrote, “Not really showing a good example to the country we are staying in keeping loved ones safe, not seeing people we care about and they are touring the UK it honestly feels like they are sticking two fingers up and saying we can do as we like.”

A third one said, “The front line is busy trying to save lives at the moment. This is so badly timed it’s unbelievable. We are all told to stay home and save lives....this just beggars belief. So misjudged.”

Kate and William embarked on their journey throughout UK early morning on Monday.



