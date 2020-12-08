Can't connect right now! retry
Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap lock horns as Sonam Kapoor gets kidnapped in ‘AK vs AK’

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap had been all over the news owing to their very public and bitter spat.

However, things are now starting to appear a lot clearer after the trailer for their upcoming film AK vs AK rolled out, proving that their Twitter war of words was just a way of promoting the film.

The trailer of the film shows Anurag Kashyap kidnapping Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor, who has a cameo appearance in it.

Kapoor was given 10 hours by Kashyap to locate his daughters while warning that “bad things would happen” otherwise.

And therein begins Kapoor’s search for his daughter as panic and frenzy takes over.

Kapoor’s brother Boney Kapoor and his daughter Jahnvi Kapoor are also part of the film.

The film will available on Netflix from December 24.



