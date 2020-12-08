Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid walks fans through her daughter’s boho-themed nursery: photos inside

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid is taking fans inside her and Zayn Malik’s daughter’s nursery that the new parents decorated themselves. 

Sharing a handful of throwback photos from the night before the 25-year-old went into labour, Gigi gave fans a glimpse into the adorable nursery that she prepared for her little angel.

Showing off the orange bohemian-themed room, Gigi captioned one of the photos: "Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head.”

The nursery included a patterned dresser with a brown wicker rocking chair as well as electrically designed pillows. It also had a wall full of baby books that Gigi said were sent by her friends.


Earlier, it was reported that Zayn and Gigi moved from their New York City abode to their family’s Pennsylvania farmhouse.

A source told E! News: "They feel peaceful staying there for now. Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."

