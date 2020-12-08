Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday

Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore 76th birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to Mumbai from Dharamshala on Monday, extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her 76th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a throwback photo of Sharmila and penned down a sweet birthday note.

Pregnant Kareena wrote, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law” followed by heart and flower emoticons.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, returned to Mumbai after a month long stay at Dharamshala where Khan was busy shooting for his film Bhoot Police.

The actress also announced her return on photo-video sharing platform saying “Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home.”


