entertainment
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Angelina Jolie’s powerful message for women stuck in abusive homes

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is raising her voice against domestic abuse and cases of violence against women surge.

As the holiday season approaches, the Maleficent actor came forth with a special advice for all the women who are part of abusive households and are afraid of the coming days.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jolie—who is a Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees—said that the most important thing to do is to find allies.

“Talk to someone. Try to find allies. Be connected for emergencies. For example, you can agree [sic] a code word with a friend or family member, which tells them if you are facing an emergency,” she said.

“Begin to build a network and gain knowledge. It’s sad to say, but you can’t assume all friends and family will always want to believe and support you,” she continued.

“Often it will be strangers who help. Or other victims, support groups, or faith groups. Above all, be careful. Only you really know the danger you are in, and until you find your support outside, you may feel quite alone,” she added.

“If it has even crossed your mind that someone you know might be vulnerable in this way, try to stay close and present in their lives. Make it clear that you are there for them,” she said.

“Another thing we can all do is educate ourselves. Learn about domestic violence. Learn how trauma affects our health and can lead to biological changes, particularly in children. Take these issues seriously,” she said. 

