Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Kate Middleton, Prince William meet cancer sufferer in Batley

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton held a surprise meeting with 85-year-old cancer sufferer Len Gardner the Duchess had been secretly supporting during coronavirus pandemic.

Gardner is a full-time carer for his wife with dementia in Batley.

Prince William and Kate stopped by Batley community centre and were spotted chatting to community volunteers.

The Duke and Duchess also held meeting with Len Gardner, who Kate has been talking to on the phone regularly after she secretly signed up to volunteer through the NHS Volunteer Responder Check In And Chat scheme.

The royal couple also shared photos and videos on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account from the Batley.

“A first meeting in person for The Duchess of Cambridge and Len Gardner, who The Duchess has spoken to previously as part of the NHS Volunteer Responder ‘Check in and Chat’ scheme.”


