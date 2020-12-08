Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra gives fans a glimpse of upcoming memoir

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

There is no denying that actress Priyanka Chopra is a multi-talented person.

From singing, acting and philanthropic work, she never fails to amaze. 

It turns out that her next line-up is a book called Unfinished: A Memoir.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared the book jacket with her fans. 

She can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she proudly holds it.

"That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time... just kidding, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month!" the caption read. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

BTS’s Jungkook hits Tumblr’s Top 100 K-Pop stars thrice

BTS’s Jungkook hits Tumblr’s Top 100 K-Pop stars thrice
BTS members take Suga on call during 2020 MAMA acceptance speech

BTS members take Suga on call during 2020 MAMA acceptance speech
BTS’s Suga makes a holographic debut at the 2020 MAMAs

BTS’s Suga makes a holographic debut at the 2020 MAMAs
Prince Charles forced to forgo dukedom due to George V: report

Prince Charles forced to forgo dukedom due to George V: report
Justin Bieber to hit the stage on New Year’s Eve with a ‘special' performance

Justin Bieber to hit the stage on New Year’s Eve with a ‘special' performance
First, last time to happen: Prince Harry on living with Prince William

First, last time to happen: Prince Harry on living with Prince William

Meghan Markle's ex-husband goes into 'cold fury' when hearing her name

Meghan Markle's ex-husband goes into 'cold fury' when hearing her name
Selena Gomez aims for more men to champion women’s causes

Selena Gomez aims for more men to champion women’s causes
Cardi B claps back at trolls hounding her for wanting a $88K bag: 'Go cry about it'

Cardi B claps back at trolls hounding her for wanting a $88K bag: 'Go cry about it'
Mawra Hocane 'fled Pakistan, wanted to quit career' after online negativity

Mawra Hocane 'fled Pakistan, wanted to quit career' after online negativity
Kate Middleton, Prince William meet cancer sufferer in Batley

Kate Middleton, Prince William meet cancer sufferer in Batley
Kate Middleton was left in the lurch by William before holiday season

Kate Middleton was left in the lurch by William before holiday season

Latest

view all