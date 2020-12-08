Priyanka Chopra gives fans a glimpse of upcoming memoir

There is no denying that actress Priyanka Chopra is a multi-talented person.

From singing, acting and philanthropic work, she never fails to amaze.

It turns out that her next line-up is a book called Unfinished: A Memoir.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared the book jacket with her fans.

She can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she proudly holds it.

"That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time... just kidding, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month!" the caption read.

Take a look:







