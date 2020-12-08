Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS members take Suga on call during 2020 MAMA acceptance speech

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

BTS members take Suga on call during 2020 MAMA acceptance speech

South Korean boy band BTS made sure to keep Suga in the loop while presenting their acceptance speech at the 2020 MAMAs for the Album of The Year award.

The announcement was made by James Corden and the moment the boys came up on stage, Jimin announced, “ARMYs thank you. There might be people who may not have known Suga-hyung is recovering from surgery. But he came for a bit since you gave us such a big award.”

At that moment he whipped out his phone and revealed Suga was on the other line. On the phone, Suga seemed so touched that he announced, “I’m watching live now too. Thank you to the ARMY for giving us this album of the year award. Continuing from last year, it’s the most loved album isn’t it? We too worked hard in the US and then brought it with us. We’ve been really thankful for all the love it received.”

He added, “I feel so happy that this is the album of the year. I want to stand on stage but I’m rehabbing well so don’t worry too much everyone. People are telling me now that they are watching MAMA but you are not there so it’s a bit embarrassing but since I’m together with you guys from the heart, I want to say thank you once again. ARMY I love you.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures of her children

Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures of her children

BTS’s Jungkook hits Tumblr’s Top 100 K-Pop stars thrice

BTS’s Jungkook hits Tumblr’s Top 100 K-Pop stars thrice
Priyanka Chopra gives fans a glimpse of upcoming memoir

Priyanka Chopra gives fans a glimpse of upcoming memoir

BTS’s Suga makes a holographic debut at the 2020 MAMAs

BTS’s Suga makes a holographic debut at the 2020 MAMAs
Prince Charles forced to forgo dukedom due to George V: report

Prince Charles forced to forgo dukedom due to George V: report
Justin Bieber to hit the stage on New Year’s Eve with a ‘special' performance

Justin Bieber to hit the stage on New Year’s Eve with a ‘special' performance
First, last time to happen: Prince Harry on living with Prince William

First, last time to happen: Prince Harry on living with Prince William

Meghan Markle's ex-husband goes into 'cold fury' when hearing her name

Meghan Markle's ex-husband goes into 'cold fury' when hearing her name
Selena Gomez aims for more men to champion women’s causes

Selena Gomez aims for more men to champion women’s causes
Cardi B claps back at trolls hounding her for wanting a $88K bag: 'Go cry about it'

Cardi B claps back at trolls hounding her for wanting a $88K bag: 'Go cry about it'
Mawra Hocane 'fled Pakistan, wanted to quit career' after online negativity

Mawra Hocane 'fled Pakistan, wanted to quit career' after online negativity
Kate Middleton, Prince William meet cancer sufferer in Batley

Kate Middleton, Prince William meet cancer sufferer in Batley

Latest

view all