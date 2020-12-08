Can't connect right now! retry
True distracts Khloe Kardashian when filming promo video for Kourtney Kardashian

It is no secret that parents have it tough doing anything without their kids involuntarily distracting them.

It was no different for reality TV star Khloe Kardashian as her attempt to shoot a promo video for, sister Kourtney Kardashian’s brand, Poosh completely derailed when her daughter True made multiple adorable appearances during the video takes.

"I am so proud and happy for the Poosh team and my sister Kourtney," she began.

"I know how hard it is to start any business, let alone an e-com business in the times of this pandemic and in this crazy world, but Kourt, I'm so proud of you."

It was when she picked up a piece of paper to read out the address for the online store, True called out "me" from the other side of the room.

"Yes, can I help you?" she responded while her daughter informed her that she brought her eggs.

"True, I'm filming something for auntie Kourt," she explained to True, who kept on talking about eggs.

"I tried filming this too many times. True wouldn't let me live," Khloe said. 

She eventually did finish it but wasn't too happy with the final take.

"I lost my train of thought. I failed," she jokingly captioned the video. 

