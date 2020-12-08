Can't connect right now! retry
Scott Disick's message tugs at Megan Barton's heartstrings

Megan Barton shared her first thought about Scott Disick's message, revealing that her confidence was 'through the roof'.

After seeing Scott's message Megan thought she had a chance to share moments with the reality star.

The 26-year-old went on to joke that she told her manager to get her on a plane to Los Angeles, where Scott resides, and that she would be a stepmom to his three kids.

In November, The reality star slid into the former glamour model's DMs, demanding her to apologise to ex Eyal Booker over her behaviour on the 2018 series of 'Love Island'

Scott did not message Megan for showering her with compliments but instead blasted her for her "bad treatment" of fellow Islander Eyal Booker - who she briefly dated whilst looking for love on the show.

Now, Megan admitted that her confidence was 'through the roof' when she saw his message and assumed Scott wanted to get to know her.

Megan, speaking on Slide Into My Podcast, said: "Yeah, I could have been Mason's step mom. We don't know. I was saying to my manager. I was like 'Oh, my God, get us a plane to LA.'"

She went on to say: "I mean, I'll be brutally honest, so I was actually when I saw it, I was like on a date with this really fit guy. So the ego and the confidence was like through the roof."

Megan Barton admitted that Scott Disick's words quickly brought her back down to earth. 

